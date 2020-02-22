Jose Morales wonder strike hands Real Madrid defeat at Levante

A late goal from Levante captain Jose Morales means Real Madrid head into next weekend’s El Clasico showdown two points behind Barcelona.

Morales latched onto a long ball over the top from Nikola Vukcevic and unleashed a 20-yard volley past Thibaut Courtois to complete a smash and grab 1-0 win for Paco Lopez’s side.

Real Madrid struggled to create clear cut chances throughout the game, with Levante keeper Aitor Fernandez repelling half chances for Karim Benzema and Isco in the first half.

However, Zinedine Zidane’s side failed to build any momentum after the break, with Eden Hazard wasting their best chance on 54 minutes.

Marcelo fed the Belgian international in behind the home side’s defence, but he scuffed his effort, as Fernandez did well to narrow the angle.

Hazard went off injured just over ten minutes, with growing concern that he will now miss the Champions League clash with Manchester City in midweek.

Skipper Sergio Ramos almost netted a dramatic late equaliser, but Fernandez kept his composure to parry away his header.