Joao Felix returns for Atletico Madrid clash with Villarreal

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix is set to return to the match day squad for the La Liga clash with Villarreal this weekend.

The Portuguese international has been out of action since January 26, after suffering an ankle injury against Leganes.

His return to the side has been delayed following a minor knock in training last week, but manager Diego Simeone has confirmed he has now return to full contract sessions.

The former Benfica forward is expected to be included in the 19-man squad that host Javi Calleja’s side tomorrow, but Kieran Trippier and Thomas Lemar are both out.

England international Trippier is still recovering from minor surgery, and is expected to be out for another two weeks, whilst Lemar picked up an knee problem in the 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Simeone is also set to recall Hector Herrera, to the squad after he missed the game against Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Diego Costa and Jose Gimenez potentially coming into the starting side.