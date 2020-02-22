Carles Perez slams Barcelona following January exit

Former Barcelona striker Carles Perez has hit out at the club following his controversial January exit from the La Liga club.

The Spanish U21 international was deemed as surplus to requirements under new boss Quique Setien, and joined Serie A side AS Roma in a loan-to-buy deal.

However, despite being told the club were not in the market for a new forward, they have since completed a move for Danish international Martin Braithwaite.

That move has caused a stir in La Liga, following Barcelona’s emergency appeal to La Liga for a transfer, following injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.

“I am very hurt by the situation,” he told an interview with Marca.

“I dreamed of playing in the first team with Barcelona and I achieved that.”

“But the club chose to then take that away from me.”

“They talk a lot about the youth team, but it is just talk.”

“But I do not focus on that, I have disconnected.”

“Barcelona is in the past, and now I am focused on Roma.”

Perez is on loan with Paulo Fonseca’s side until the end of the current campaign, with the Italian side likely to activate his purchase clause of €11M.

That will trigger a four year contract at the Stadio Olimpico for the 22-year old.

Perez netted his first goal for the club, on his first start of the season, in the 1-0 Europa League win over Genk in midweek.