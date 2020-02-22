Barcelona interested in Manchester City star Bernardo Silva

Barcelona could be tempted to make a summer move for Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, according to reports in UK newspaper the Daily Express.

City have been hit with a two-year Champions League ban from next season, following alleged breaches of FFP guidelines set out by UEFA.

Speculation has intensified in recent days, that if their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport is unsuccessful, they could face a mass exodus this summer.

Portuguese international Silva, who joined Pep Guardiola’s side in a £45M deal from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco ahead of the 2017-18 season.

However, despite agreeing a new six-year contract at the Etihad Stadium less than 12 months ago, the midfielder is one of the growing list of names being linked with an exit.

Journalist Duncan Castles stated in the Express’ ‘Transfer Window’ podcast, that Barcelona have had a ‘long standing’ interest in Silva, and have already enquired about his potential availability.

If Barcelona do push ahead for a move, City are likely to demand a significant return on their initial investment, with a fee of around €80M being mentioned as a possible starting offer.