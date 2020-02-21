La Liga News

Valencia request emergency transfer of Real Madrid defender Javi Sanchez

Valencia have requested to make the emergency signing of Real Madrid defender Javi Sanchez, according to Diario AS.

The report states that Real Valladolid – the club at which the central defender is on a season-long loan arrangement – have already given their approval for the move.

It follows a season-ending injury to Los Che captain and central defender Ezequiel Garay, opening the door for the club to bring in a replacement despite the transfer window being closed.

This controversial law came into place earlier this month as Barcelona signed striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes after activating his €18m release clause.

Sanchez, 22, is on a season-long loan deal at Valladolid but has featured just once for the club and has not played a minute in La Liga all season.

Valencia intend to initially loan then player and then to include a purchase option at the end of the season, giving Madrid the possibility of including a repurchase option for the future.

However, Madrid are said to want the deal to be a loan deal without any future option for Valencia as they value the player highly.

Valencia are on the brink of their Financial Fair Play limitations so require this to be a low-cost loan deal and if it does not come to fruition, the report says they may sign a player from the Segunda.

Posted by

Tags Javi Sanchez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.