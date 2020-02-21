Real Madrid prefer Rennes teen Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Real Madrid want to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and may forget about Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, report Marca.

The 17-year-old has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he has been involved in all 22 – starting 21 – league matches for his club to date this campaign, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid among the clubs also linked.

It is claimed that Rennes would be tempted to sell if a €70m offer came in, while Madrid’s board are said to prefer this deal ahead of one for his fellow Frenchman Pogba.

Boss Zinedine Zidane is said to prefer the United midfielder but his market value is double that of Camavinga’s and the club are not keen to get drawn into a lengthy transfer saga.

In November, El Mundo Deportivo cited a report from L’Equipe claiming Rennes have put a €60m price tag on the player, although he has no plans to exit the French club at this stage of his career.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday and is said to be currently in the process of acquiring French citizenship.

He celebrated his 17th birthday in November and Madrid officials are said to be considering his incorporation this calendar year.