Raheem Sterling: Real Madrid are a fantastic club

Raheem Sterling has heralded Real Madrid as a ‘fantastic club’ but added that he was ‘really happy’ at Manchester City.

It follows on from reports in El Mundo Deportivo last week which claimed Real Madrid were weighing up moves for City duo Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

These latest comments reiterate that Sterling is happy and comfortable in Manchester, particularly with the influence of boss Pep Guardiola, who has brought his game on significantly in recent seasons.

“At the moment I’m at City and I’m really happy. But I will say that Real Madrid are a fantastic club,” Sterling told Diario AS ahead of the two club’s going head to head in the Champions League Round of 16 next week.

“When you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for and how big it is.

Sterling was also asked directly about Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane: “I think to win the Champions League so many times especially in a row as well is extremely lucky.

“I do not see that as luck, because there is definitely a formula. Some people have that winning mentality and he wins by any means.

“I would say it’s something he has probably developed over his great career as a player and he’s developing his career as a manager so it continues this winning touch.”

Last September, El Mundo Deportivo outlined how City sporting director Txiki Begiristain is aware of the external interest and has been planning a fresh contract renewal for the player.

That report goes on to cite a story from The Athletic which claims representatives of the former Liverpool forward met with Madrid general director José Ángel Sánchez last summer.

In November 2018, Sterling penned a three-year contract extension at City, committing him to the club until 2023 in a deal worth up to £300,000 per week.

Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard are cited as recent examples of Premier League stars who switched to La Liga giants.