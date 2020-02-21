LA Galaxy deny approach for Barcelona star Lionel Messi

LA Galaxy boss Guillermo Barros Schelotto has denied reports that the club made an approach to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

There have been multiple reports that the Argentine is not happy at the Camp Nou following a series of incidents in recent times.

A report in Radio Continental this week said the MLS club had identified the Barcelona player as a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic – now at Milan – and they had already held talks with Messi’s father Jorge.

However, Messi refuted such reports in an interview with El Mundo Deportivo earlier this week, alongside shedding light on his thoughts on a whole range of other matters.

Messi then went on to explain about the reported release clause in his contract, which supposedly gives him the power to leave the club for free at the end of any given season, but insisted that he had no intention of leaving the Camp Nou.

“Nothing. There is nothing to tell,” Barros Schelotto explained to ESPN Deportes when asked about an approach for the attacking star.

“Obviously [everybody would like to have Messi] and the fact of having a certain relationship with him also brings about the possibility but there has been no approach recently.”

The American club already have three designated players in their ranks Javier Hernandez (who signed from Sevilla last month), Cristian Pavon and Jonathan dos Santos.