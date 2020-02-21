Getafe boss Jose Bordalas: Ajax still favourites in Europa League tie

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas insists Ajax remain the favourites in their Europa League tie despite trailing 2-0 on aggregate after the first leg.

Last season’s Champions League semi-finalists appear to be on the brink of elimination from European football at the Round of 32 stage after a damaging first leg defeat in Madrid.

It was two loanees who scored the goals for Los Azulones as Deyverson, on a temporary deal from Palmeiras, opened the scoring eight minutes before the break before Chelsea loanee Kenedy doubled the advantage in added time at the end of the game.

Ajax are six points clear at the top of the Dutch Eredivisie and were strongly fancied to progress here despite Getafe sitting third in the La Liga standings.

Erik ten Hag’s side failed to register a single shot on target despite having 65% possession, with all the major openings coming for the hosts.

“Ajax remain the favourites without a doubt,” Bordalas is cited as saying by Marca.

“This team has very good offensive potential, it has demonstrated this against big teams, not small ones They won 3-0 away to Valencia and scored four goals at Chelsea.

“We have to enjoy this moment and be aware that there are 94 minutes left against a complete Ajax side.

“Tonight, my team did a magnificent job. I always tell them that a football team has to be like the machinery of a clock. Everyone knew what they had to do; they have done it.”

Bordalas went on to say that he had not expected the result and level of performance from his players against the Dutch champions.

The Spaniard added: “The truth is that I did not expect it. In front of us we played the most complicated and difficult team. Last year they were a Champions League semi-finalist and fell this year by bad luck in the group stage. They are a great team.”

The second leg takes place at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam next Thursday.