Gennaro Gattuso: Napoli will play our cards against Barcelona

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso insisted his team ‘will play our cards’ for their Champions League clash against Spanish champions Barcelona.

The former Milan Coach guided his side to their fifth win in six games in all competitions on Friday night as they edged out basement side Brescia 2-1.

Napoli are now in a rich vein of form going into their Champions League Round of 16 clash against the Blaugrana on Tuesday night.

The Italian admitted that Quique Setien’s side promised to be formidable opposition for them but promised he would prepare his team fully and attempt to trump the Catalan giants tactically.

“Barcelona are a great team, who could put us in trouble,” Gattuso told reporters on Friday night, as cited by Diario AS.

“We have to prepare the match well and we’ll play our cards.”

Napoli’s recent resurgence in form has put them on the brink of a place in the Coppa Italia final while they are also back into the top six in Serie A.

They went unbeaten through the group stage of the Champions League and secured a 2-0 home win over Liverpool in the process.