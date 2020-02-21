Casemiro: I talk to Neymar most days, I want him at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has explained how he speaks to Neymar ‘most days’ and would love his fellow Brazilian in the Spanish capital.

The former Santos forward left the Camp Nou for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017 for a world record €222m fee, but reports continue to suggest he may be open to a departure from the Parisians.

Neymar has continually been linked with a return to Spain since his departure with Barcelona and Los Blancos said to be keen on a future transfer.

However, despite a prolonged saga of multiple reports claiming that the clubs were in negotiations and a deal was on the verge of completion, no move has yet to materialise.

“Me and Neymar talk more days, and I would love to have him here at Real Madrid,” Casemiro explained to Onda Cero.

“Both of them (Neymar and Kylian Mbappe) are two explosive players and totally different.

Casemiro also heaped praise on current Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane: “It is an honour to have Zidane in the locker room. He knows how to speak very well with the players and for us he is the best thing that can happen is to have him as a Coach.

“Our success is down to luck? That is ridiculous, we work very hard and prepare for every game and outcome.”

Neymar has been derailed in the French capital by injuries – he has been involved in just 51 of a possible 101 Ligue 1 matches since his switch in the summer of 2017, in which he has netted 47 goals.