Barcelona signing Martin Braithwaite has screwed us – Leganes boss Javier Aguirre

Leganes boss Javier Aguirre has criticised the Spanish football authorities for their handling of Barcelona’s signing of striker Martin Braithwaite.

The Denmark international completed his move to the Camp Nou on Thursday after his €18m release clause was triggered by the club in controversial circumstances.

The Blaugrana found out on Monday that they are allowed by La Liga to sign a contracted player from another Spanish club this month following a long-term injury for Ousmane Dembele, who will not feature again this campaign.

This ruling has provoked some controversy, as Lega were powerless to stop Braithwaite leaving – due to his release clause being activated – and are unable to sign a replacement themselves.

Aguirre has hit out at the circumstances but insisted he ‘would not cry’ as his side must fight against relegation.

“I think they (the authorities) have screwed us, but nothing will happen,” Aguirre told his pre-match press conference, as cited by El Mundo.

“What do you want me to do? To cry? Well hey, nothing happens, and as long as the sun rises in the morning and we are allowed to play with 11 players, and have our 26-man squad, then we have a chance.

“It would be disrespectful to say that yes, that is us finished because we have some very good players. We have improved a lot in recent weeks despite our points difference.

“We need points and we are going to Vigo and within the regulations of what we are allowed to have, we want to win.

“Martin’s exit upsets me like Youssef (El Nesyri, who joined Sevilla last month). These are circumstances which has never happened to me again.

“I cannot, I should not and I do not want to regret thinking about what would have happened. They contributed what they had to contribute and now it’s up to someone else to do it.”

Braithwaite has penned a four-and-a-half year contract at Barcelona which will contain a €300m release clause.

Leganes have already lost star striker Youssef En-Nesyri last month, when Sevilla signed him in a €20m deal.

Leganes failed in an appeal to the Spanish FA to be able to sign a player to replace Braithwaite this month.