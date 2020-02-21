Barcelona, Chelsea battle for Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana

Barcelona are willing to rival interest from Chelsea to land highly-rated Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, report Diario Sport.

The Cameroon international goalkeeper has earned rave reviews at the Dutch giants whom he joined from La Masia in 2015 and helped Ajax to multiple success both domestically and in Europe.

Onana has a contract at the Amsterdam-based club until 2022 began his career at the Samuel Eto’o Foundation before joining the Blaugrana’s youth system in 2010.

Earlier this month, Goal.com said a move to Stamford Bridge is now more likely than a return as Barca need to sell first before buying with the latest reports confirming that the London club were favourites.

In an interview with RMC Sport from October, Onana said: “Barcelona came back in for me this summer. It is home to me. I was part of the club.

“Logically, they are always keen to repatriate their own. Perhaps it was not the right time to go back, and maybe I will never go back! This summer, though, was not right for it.”

Reports had claimed that Barcelona were keen on signing Onana to replace Jasper Cillessen – who joined Valencia – but instead opting to sign Los Che goalkeeper Neto in what was effectively a swap deal.

Chelsea now appear to be leading the way to land the goalkeeper as a replacement for Spain international Kepa, who has shown indifferent form this campaign and was left out of the squad entirely for their recent clashes against Leicester and Manchester United.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is the long-term first choice goalkeeper at the Camp Nou.