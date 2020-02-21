Barcelona call up defender Sergio Akieme for Eibar clash

Barcelona have called up their B team left-back Sergio Akieme for this weekend’s La Liga clash against Eibar, due to Jordi Alba’s injury.

The 22-year-old has been a regular for their B side this season – making 22 appearances – following a summer switch from Rayo Vallecano, for whom he made two La Liga appearances.

Akieme was born in Madrid through Equatoguinean parents and spent his youth careers between Getafe and Rayo, for whom he was regarded as a promising player, while he represented Spain up to Under-19 level.

He signed a two-year contract with Barcelona this summer but was never expected to play for the first-team, with an injury to Alba seeing him promoted although Junior Firpo is likely to start.

Martin Braithwaite is likely to make his debut for Quique Setien’s side following his €18m switch from Leganes.

Barcelona squad to face Eibar: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Piqué, Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arthur, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, Braithwaite, Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Arturo Vidal, Umtiti, Junior, Ansu Fati, Akieme.