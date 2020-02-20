Wolves winger Adama Traore: Real Madrid move would be no problem

Wolves winger Adama Traore has once again flirted with the possibility of a future move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old has starred for the Midlands club this campaign – starting 21 of their Premier League matches and catching the eye due to his great speed and dribbling ability.

Traore is a direct player who has often been criticised for poor decision-making in the final third, although this has been less of an issue this campaign with four league goals to his name – including three against Manchester City, with the other coming against Tottenham.

The player was speaking to the Spanish press ahead of his side’s Europa League clash against Espanyol, with quotes carried by El Espanol.

“Now I am happy here, I think we have a great team of people,” Traore is cited as telling Diario AS.

“Being in Europe is a new stage for us and the physiotherapists work incredibly in our recovery from match to match.

“From there, the Madrid will come when I have to arrive, but my mentality is to continue growing as a player.”

However, Traore also gave a more revealing interview to El Mundo Deportivo where he explained ‘no door is closed’ in relation to a possible Madrid move.

“If I have to go to Real Madrid, it would not be a problem,” the report cites him as saying.

“I will decide based on the offers that come, no door is closed.”

The Spain-born player has yet to be competitively capped at international level although he has been called up recently to La Roja’s senior squad, where he had to withdraw through injury, having previously said he wanted to declare for Mali.

Traore made one substitute appearance in La Liga for Barcelona in the 2013/14 campaign, while he has also represented Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in England.