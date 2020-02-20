Vice-captain Daniel Carrico leaves Sevilla, moves to China

Sevilla vice-captain Daniel Carrico has completed his move to Chinese Super League side Wuhan Zall, the club have confirmed.

Previous reports in Marca and ABC de Sevilla said the central defender – who was due to be out of contract this summer – had a preference for extending his deal with the Andalusian club but had economic reasons for moving on.

The Cascais-native started his career at Sporting CP – where he became captain before having spells with AEL Limassol and Reading, before joining Sevilla in 2013.

Carrico made 12 first-team appearances under Julen Lopetegui this season – 11 as a starter – and had continued to be a key dressing room presence.

The 31-year-old is the longest-serving player in the club’s squad following the summer departure of Nico Pareja to Mexican club Atlas in the summer of 2018.

Experienced Spanish boss José González is at the helm of Wuhan with Leo Bapistao – formerly of Atletico de Madrid and Rayo Vallecano – their star attacking forward.