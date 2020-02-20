Official: Barcelona sign Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona have completed the emergency transfer signing of Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite after activating his €18m release clause.

The Denmark international has netted six goals and provided one assist for struggling Lega across 24 La Liga appearances this campaign.

Braithwaite has penned a four-and-a-half year contract at the club which will contain a €300m release clause.

The Blaugrana found out on Monday that they are allowed by La Liga to sign a contracted player from another Spanish club this month following a long-term injury for Ousmane Dembele, who will not feature again this campaign.

This ruling has provoked some controversy, as Lega are now powerless to stop Braithwaite leaving – due to his release clause being activated – but are unable to sign a replacement themselves.

That followed on from a similar season-ending injury to main striker Luis Suarez, while Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez were both sold by the Catalan giants last month.

Leganes have already lost star striker Youssef En-Nesyri last month, when Sevilla signed him in a €20m deal.

Leganes failed in an appeal to the Spanish FA to be able to sign a player to replace Braithwaite this month.