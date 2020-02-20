No Real Madrid contact over new Sergio Ramos deal

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is out of contract in the summer of 2021 but the club have not yet called him to renew, report Diario AS.

Indeed, the Madrid-based media outlet claims that the central defender is demanding a new two year deal at the club, something which he almost certainly will not be offered.

With just 16 months of his current deal remaining, the Spain international’s contract is entering a critical stage and his future at the Santiago Bernabeu may once more be in doubt.

By the time this current contract ends, Ramos will be aged 35 and the club want to hold off making a renewal decision until that moment, while any offer is likely to be a year by year arrangement.

It is said that Ramos, alongside Gareth Bale, is the highest earner in the dressing room at Los Blancos and he reportedly is on €14m net per annum.

The Spain captain has scored 91 goals for Madrid in 636 appearances across 15 years following a move from Sevilla and has won 170 caps for his nation – a national record.

Ramos has won 21 trophies at the club, including three La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.