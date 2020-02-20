Leganes say Barcelona transfer of Martin Braithwaite is unfair

Leganes general director Martin Ortega has complained that the transfer of striker Martin Braithwaite to Barcelona is ‘unfair’ on the club.

The Denmark international has netted six goals and provided one assist for struggling Lega across 24 La Liga appearances this campaign.

Braithwaite has penned a four-and-a-half year contract at Barcelona in a deal which will contain a €300m release clause.

The Blaugrana found out on Monday that they are allowed by La Liga to sign a contracted player from another Spanish club this month following a long-term injury for Ousmane Dembele, who will not feature again this campaign.

This ruling has provoked some controversy, as Lega are now powerless to stop Braithwaite leaving – due to his release clause being activated – but are unable to sign a replacement themselves.

“We consider that there is a regulation that is unfair, from which Barcelona has benefited. The one who is damaged by this is Leganes,” Ortega told reporters on Thursday.

Leganes have now submitted an appeal to the Spanish football authorities in a bid to seek compensation and sign a new player of their own.

Dembele’s injury followed on from a similar season-ending injury to main striker Luis Suarez, while Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez were both sold by the Catalan giants last month.

Leganes have already lost star striker Youssef En-Nesyri last month, when Sevilla signed him in a €20m deal.