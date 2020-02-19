Valencia lodge complaint to UEFA over San Siro pitch

Valencia have lodged a complaint to UEFA over the state of the pitch at San Siro ahead of their Champions League clash against Atalanta.

The players and management of Los Che examined the pitch on Tuesday after arriving in Milan and were said to have been shocked by the condition of the grass under foot.

A report in Marca outlines how boss Albert Celades and Valencia captain Dani Parejo were both irritated by the state of the conditions they were presented with.

Tonight’s Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash will be the fourth match held on the surface within the space of a week – both Inter and Milan’s Coppa Italia matches were played at the stadium last week, while the latter also faced Torino in Serie A there on Monday night.

The match is being played in Milan rather than Atalanta’s home of the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo due to renovation work, which will ensure the stadium meets UEFA requirements.