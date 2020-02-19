Spanish FA reject Leganes request to replace Barcelona-bound Martin Braithwaite

The Spanish FA have rejected an appeal from Leganes to sign a replacement for star striker Martin Braithwaite, who is set to join Barcelona.

The highly contentious transfer means the Denmark international is joining the Catalan giants outside of the transfer window as they have triggered his €18m release clause, but Lega are unable to prevent the deal nor sign a replacement.

As reported by Cadena Cope, the Madrid-based club lodged an appeal that they should be allowed to replace a departing player but this has been rejected as it does not comply with the rules.

A report yesterday in Marca stated that Hasan Cetinkaya, the agent of the Denmark international, had been in Barcelona to negotiate his client’s transfer to the Camp Nou, following a similar report in Cadena Cope.

Braithwaite has netted six goals and provided one assist for struggling Lega across 24 La Liga appearances this campaign.

The Blaugrana found out on Monday that they are allowed by La Liga to sign a contracted player from another Spanish club this month following a long-term injury for Ousmane Dembele, who will not feature again this campaign.

This ruling has provoked some controversy, as Lega are now powerless to stop Braithwaite leaving – due to his release clause being activated – but are unable to sign a replacement themselves.

That followed on from a similar season-ending injury to main striker Luis Suarez, while Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez were both sold by the Catalan giants last month.

Leganes have already lost star striker Youssef En-Nesyri last month, when Sevilla signed him in a €20m deal.