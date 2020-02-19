New date for Eibar v Real Sociedad after collapsed landfill site

La Liga have confirmed the re-arranged Basque derby between Eibar and Real Sociedad will be scheduled on Wednesday 10 March.

The clash had been originally scheduled for Sunday 16 February but was postponed due to pollution and dangerous air quality from a collapsed nearby landfill site.

The Basque government had recommended that all sports in the Zaldibur, Eibar and Ermua areas this weekend be called off following the collapse of the Zaldivar landfill site nearby.

The match at Eibar’s Ipurua stadium was called off due to concerns over the safety of players and spectators at the encounter, even though the local City Hall stated that the game could be safe to go ahead but no risks were taken.

Eibar languish in 16th position in La Liga – two places and three points above the drop zone – while Real Sociedad, who are also Copa del Rey semi-finalists, sit in eighth position but are just three points off the top four with a game in hand.