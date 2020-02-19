Malaga taken to court by sacked boss Victor Sanchez del Amo

Malaga and Coach Victor Sanchez del Amo have failed to reach agreement on a compensation package following his January dismissal, report Marca.

The former Real Madrid midfielder and Spain international, was shown indecently exposing himself on camera whilst wearing a Malaga training top, with the video widely circulated on Twitter and WhatsApp.

That led to Victor being suspended from his post as Malaga Coach, with Sergio Pellicer acting as caretaker in the position for the past four weeks, before the move was made permanent.

The first suspect in the case was arrested in Puente Genil (Córdoba) shortly after the video was released, while five more have now been detained – as outlined by Marca earlier this month.

Victor had his case heard in a Malaga court room today (19 February) where he is seeking €600k in damages to his character over the club’s decision, which they deny.

“Based on the recently discovered events that have not yet been verified, Málaga CF immediately suspends Coach Víctor Sánchez del Amo from his duties until a full investigation is carried out,” read a Malaga statement in the aftermath of the video being circulated.

“We will expand the information once the facts are clarified.”

Sanchez was appointed by the Costa del Sol club in April and maintained their status as a second division club despite huge financial constraints and off-field chaos.

He had been out of work for two years after leaving the dugout at Real Betis in May 2017 and had released a statement following the video claiming that he was the victim of harassment and extortion.

“I am being subjected to a crime against my privacy with harassment and extortion,” Sánchez wrote on Twitter.

“The matter is in the hands of the police and I entrust myself to follow their instructions. Sharing or disseminating an intimate content of any person without consent is also a crime either through social networks or messages or in any other way. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Sanchez was most known for a seven-season long playing stint at Deportivo La Coruna and over 11 seasons, he amassed 49 goals in La Liga across 350 matches.

He has also had managerial stints at Depor and Greek giants Olympiakos while Malaga currently lie 17th in Spain’s Segunda division.