Diego Simeone: Atletico Madrid fans gave us lead over Liverpool

Diego Simeone has praised Atletico de Madrid for creating the best atmosphere for a match in his time at the club.

The Argentine dedicated his side’s 1-0 Champions League Round of 16 first leg victory over Liverpool to the club’s fanbase, whom he described as incredible.

Atleti’s team bus was greeted into the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night by a 100m line of home fans lighting flares, setting off firecrackers and chanting their support, with Simeone saying after the game: “We took the lead in the game when the bus came round the roundabout outside – it awoke us and we knew would suffer and fight together, as one.”

Saul Niguez decided the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the fourth minute at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night, with the visiting side failing to even record a shot on target during the encounter.

It continued a remarkable home record for Atleti under Simeone in the Champions League – they have conceded just one goal in their last 12 knockout matches at home in the competition.

“In the eight years I have been at the club, I have not seen a reception like this,” Simeone told reporters after the game, as cited by Marca.

“The best side in the world came here and we beat them.

“But it’s only one game down, one to go. Liverpool had their chances. They were dangerous, they’ve got good players all over the pitch.”

Atleti will look to complete the job and advance through to the quarter-finals of the competition, with the second leg to be held at Anfield on 11 March.