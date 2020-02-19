Anfield would fail UEFA inspection – Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo

Atletico de Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has said that Liverpool’s Anfield home would “not pass a technical inspection to save it’s life.”

Los Rojiblancos will visit the Merseyside stadium next month in the second leg of their Round of 16 encounter in the Champions League.

Midfielder Saul Niguez decided the first leg of the tie at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday night, with the visiting side failing to even record a shot on target during the encounter.

These comments should add further fuel to a firey encounter, with the current Premier League leaders hopeful of recreating the atmosphere of former European nights at Anfield, and the ferocity of Atleti’s home fans this week.

“Anfield is a great stadium that is filled with great fans, but it is also very old,” Cerezo told Gol TV.

“But if Anfield had to pass a technical inspection from UEFA, it would not be able to do so to save it’s life.”

Atleti will look to complete the job and advance through to the quarter-finals of the competition, with the second leg to be held at Anfield on 11 March.

They will be wary of Barcelona’s exit last season – winning 3-0 at the Camp Nou against Liverpool before going down 4-0 in the away leg.