Real Madrid move ‘dream come true’ for Brazilian star Reinier

New Real Madrid signing Reinier Jesus has described his move to the club as a dream come true as he was visibly emotional during his unveiling.

The 18-year-old is said to be the latest jewel to emerge from Brazilian football and is widely tipped to have a big future ahead of him at the top level.

Madrid beat off competition from Barcelona and Manchester City to land the teenager last month, as they paid South American champions Flamengo €30m to secure his signature.

Reinier only debuted for Flamengo – who won the Copa Libertadores in 2019 along with the Brazilian top-flight – last year, but he already has six goals in just eight starts in the league.

Reinier will play for the club’s Castilla side for the remainder of the season and there are hopes in the Spanish capital that his fellow young Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes will help his adaptation into the club and culture in Madrid.

“Today is a very happy day for me, the day I fulfil a childhood dream,” Reinier – who was emotional throughout – said at his introductory press conference, in quotes carried by Marca.

“I want to be a part of the amazing history of this fantastic club and hearing the news of a transfer was an incredible moment.

“I was with Flamengo at the Club World Cup and my father told me over the phone, and I started to cry when I found out.

“Real Madrid are so enormous in Brazil and they have always been my team, I have seen so much of this team and I adored Cristiano Ronaldo when he was here.

“I am sure that there is a lot of pressure here, but it is a dream and I go to the chest to get my dream. I am very happy with this opportunity.

“Vinícius and Rodrygo are great players. Yesterday I was at Vinícius’ house and he is a great friend of mine. I am prepared to take advantage of the advice they give me and very happy for the reception they have given me.”