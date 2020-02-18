RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano: “Many clubs want me”

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has opened the door to a summer transfer: “There are many clubs that want me.”

The 21-year-old is said to be one of the brightest prospects in football with a long list of elite clubs linked to his signature.

Chief among them is Barcelona who have been linked once more by El Mundo Deportivo while a recent report in the Daily Mirror claimed that he is on the shortlist of English Premier League champions Manchester City, who are in desperate need to bolster their defence this summer.

The central defender is one of the main reasons why RB Leipzig are in the thick of a title race in the Bundesliga this season – he has made 25 appearances this campaign, also helping the club to reach the Round of 16 in the Champions League where they fill face Tottenham.

“As I said, first I focus on RB Leipzig and then about what I intend to do, but there are clubs that love me,” Upamecano is cited as saying by El Mundo Deportivo.

“I will speak well with my agents and my parents at the end of the season. And we will make the right decision.”

Upamecano joined Leipzig from RB Salzburg in January 2017 and has grown into an influential player since.

The defender, who has been capped at Under-21 level by France, told Telefoot in 2018: “When I was younger I dreamed of playing for Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.

“To get to that level you have to do a lot of work to be recognised and I hope to keep going in the same direction I have been.

“My achievements so far make me proud and I want to keep moving in the same direction – right now I am with Leipzig but hopefully I have a long future ahead of me.”