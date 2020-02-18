La Liga reassess position on alleged racist gesture of Real Mallorca coach

La Liga have clarified their position on an alleged racist gesture from Real Mallorca fitness coach Dani Pastor earlier this month.

Pastor was videoed attempting to capture the attention of the team’s Japanese player Takefusa Kubo (pictured) by pulling his eyes back, during their recent clash against Espanyol in the Spanish top-flight.

La Liga initially stated that they could not see a problem with the incident, as it was “simply a way to alert the player when he was warming up without any other intention.”

However, the league has now explained their position by writting in a fresh statement, sent to and published by CNN: “We understand there was no intention to offend anyone with this gesture.

“We recognise that it can be offensive and apologise for that.

“We will seek to avoid repetition. La Liga always fights any kind of racist, violent or xenophobic behaviour or any type of discrimination.”

CNN has pursued the issue, by making direct contact with La Liga, Real Mallorca and Pastor – the latter two of whom have yet to respond to any questioning.

In La Liga’s original statement sent to CNN last week, it stated that it did “not consider that the intention of this gesture carries a racist attitude.”

The attack-minded Kubo spent four years in the Blaugrana’s La Masia youth academy but had to leave the club in 2015 when Barcelona were sanctioned for signing underage players illegally.

Kubo, who has been nicknamed ‘the Japanese Messi’, then signed for FC Tokyo but he celebrated his 18th birthday this summer and was subsequently available to return to European football – with Real Madrid pouncing.

The seven-time capped Japan international was said to have caught the attention of sporting directors of ‘Europe’s biggest clubs’, including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Kubo subsequently joined newly-promoted Mallorca on a season long loan arrangement and has featured in 21 matches this season in La Liga.