Felipe Monteiro: Atletico Madrid believe in beating Liverpool

Atletico de Madrid defender Felipe Monteiro insists that his side have the self-belief to eliminate Champions League holders Liverpool.

The Brazilian central defender admitted that it was normal that Jurgen Klopp’s side were huge favourites for the tie due to their form in recent seasons.

The Spanish side are huge underdogs for their clash against the English Premier League leaders, who have collected an incredible 76 points from 78 available this season.

Furthermore, the Reds – who have not won a domestic league title since 1990 – have dropped just two points in their last 35 league matches stretching back to March 2019, with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United four months ago.

By contrast, Atleti have struggled for form all season and they currently languish in fourth place in La Liga, a whopping 13 points behind city rivals Real Madrid and just three points ahead of Real Sociedad, in eighth.

“It’s normal, they are the winners of the Champions League and the world champions,” Felipe told an interview with Marca.

“But we have to look at ourselves. We need to do what we do best. We have great strength: we totally believe in our team. The support of our fans gives us a lot of strength to face Liverpool too.

“La Liga and the Champions League are totally different competitions, we have total capacity to beat Liverpool and we know it. We must prepare, watch the videos, their weaknesses and play.

“Winning is not impossible but first we will have to see what will happen on the pitch. We have a very strong team, we know that Liverpool is a world power, they are the current holders of the Champions League, but we have a chance to progress.

“People know that but they will also have to be aware of us. We are also strong, it will be a great match.

“We are in a process of changing many players and it is costing a bit in terms of results, but we are trying our best to correct and obtain results. Everyone is working to improve, be self-critical, and identify what the team should change.”

Felipe joined Los Rojiblancos in a €20m summer deal from FC Porto, where he was a regular in the heart of defence for three seasons – and helped replace the outgoing Diego Godin in Madrid.

The 30-year-old has subsequently earned international recognition with Brazil and had become one of the mainstays in the defence of Porto.

Felipe has been trusted by successive managers Nuno Espirito Santo and Sergio Conceicao and he had become one of the most sought-after defenders in European football.