Agent of Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite in Barcelona

Hasan Cetinkaya, the agent of Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite, is in Barcelona to negotiate his client’s transfer to the Camp Nou.

That is according to a fresh report in Marca, who say the Blaugrana have triggered the €20m release clause of the former Middlesbrough striker, following a similar report in Cadena Cope.

The Denmark international has netted six goals and provided one assist for struggling Lega across 24 La Liga appearances this campaign.

The Blaugrana found out on Monday that they are allowed by La Liga to sign a contracted player from another Spanish club this month following a long-term injury for Ousmane Dembele, who will not feature again this campaign.

This ruling has provoked some controversy, as Lega are now powerless to stop Braithwaite leaving – due to his release clause being activated – but are unable to sign a replacement themselves.

That followed on from a similar season-ending injury to main striker Luis Suarez, while Abel Ruiz and Carles Perez were both sold by the Catalan giants last month.

Leganes have already lost star striker Youssef En-Nesyri last month, when Sevilla signed him in a €20m deal.

Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez, and Alaves frontman Lucas Perez are said to be two possibilites for the Catalan club, with the option of Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose now discarded, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo on Thursday claimed that Levante striker Roger Marti – who has 10 La Liga goals to date this campaign – had emerged as the frontrunner.