Valencia want long-term Ferran Torres contract amid Real Madrid interest

Valencia boss Albert Celades is hopeful teenage winger Ferran Torres pens a new contract at the club amid interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The 19-year-old, who is rated as one of the brightest prospects in Spain, penned a new contract with Los Che in April 2018 in a deal which runs through until 2021 – with a €100m release clause.

It is now said that Valencia are hoping to once again tie the highly-rated winger down to a new deal to ward off interest from Madrid, who have been following his progress for years, and Liverpool.

The interest from Los Blancos was outlined in a report in Diario AS this December.

“I hope Ferran can stay at our club for a very long time,” Celades is cited as saying by Superdeporte.

“He is a player from our club and he feels it, that is always a big deal. I hope an agreement can soon be reached with Ferran.”

Torres made his first team debut in November 2017 and has made 79 senior appearances for the club since, becoming a regular under Marcelino Garcia Toral and then Albert Celades.

The winger starred in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Armenia last year, netting both goals in a 2-0 final victory over Portugal and is now a member of the Under-21 side.

It is claimed that Madrid have been interested in Torres since his pre-teen days at the Mestalla and could make their move again this year.