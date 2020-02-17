Saul Niguez: Atletico Madrid have plan for ‘incredible’ Liverpool

Atletico de Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has spoken about the club’s plan to combat an ‘incredible’ Liverpool in their Champions League clash.

Diego Simeone’s side are huge underdogs for their clash against the English Premier League leaders, who have collected an incredible 76 points from 78 available this season.

Furthermore, the Reds – who have not won a domestic league title since 1990 – have dropped just two points in their last 35 league matches stretching back to March 2019, with a 1-1 draw at Manchester United four months ago.

However, the Spain international believes that Atleti must sit deep at the Wanda Metropolitano to frustrate the competition holders and prevent them being in transition.

Saul, who spoke about Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘pressing like animals’, also praised the work rate and ferocious intensity and self-belief of the English league leaders.

“Liverpool are very complete, a great team in every area [but] they find it hardest when you’re deep because they’re very, very, very good in transition,” Saul told the Guardian.

“I watched them against Norwich and if it wasn’t for Mané’s extraordinary control, they don’t win. They’ve won lots of games they could have drawn or lost, which tells you something about what they have inside.

“It’s not luck. It’s work, sacrifice, not giving up a single ball for lost.”

Atleti host Liverpool in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.