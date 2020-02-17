Raheem Sterling agent rules out Manchester City exit

The agent of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling insists the England international is not considering leaving the club.

It follows on from reports in El Mundo Deportivo which claimed Real Madrid were weighing up moves for City duo Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

“Raheem is solely focused on Manchester City and will not be distracted by any talk of transfers to any club at the moment,” Aidy Ward is cited as saying by British media.

It is claimed that Sterling is happy and comfortable in Manchester, particularly with the influence of boss Pep Guardiola, who has brought his game on significantly in recent seasons.

Last September, El Mundo Deportivo outlined how City sporting director Txiki Begiristain is aware of the external interest and in recent weeks has been planning a fresh contract renewal for the player.

The report goes on to cite a story from The Athletic which claims representatives of the former Liverpool forward met with Madrid general director José Ángel Sánchez last summer.

In November 2018, Sterling penned a three-year contract extension at City, committing him to the club until 2023 in a deal worth up to £300,000 per week.

Luis Suarez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard are cited as recent examples of Premier League stars who switched to La Liga giants.