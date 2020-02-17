Iker Casillas confirms candidacy for Spanish FA president

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas will be the opponent of Luis Rubiales in the next elections for Spanish FA president, he has confirmed.

It follows on from Cadena Ser’s report last week that the famous shot-stopper has already communicated his decision to the Higher Sports Council.

That would mean Casillas is set to draw a close upon his illustrious playing career but remain in football, with the report citing a survey showing fans displaying their support for the goalkeeper with 94% of the votes in a hypothetical candidacy.

It is also claimed by the report that Casillas has already held discussions with former Spain international teammates who may be interested in supporting his candidacy for the position.

In May last year, the 38-year-old fell ill during training with Porto and was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Whilst that was a success and Casillas was discharged five days later, it had appeared unlikely that he would return to first-team football but despite training this season, he has not played any first-team games.

Porto have already confirmed they want the Spaniard’s ‘long term’ future at the club and have already made him an offer to carry on after a theoretical retirement, although the details of that have not yet been disclosed.

Casillas is one of the most decorated players in Spain’s history, playing over 700 games for Madrid before joining Porto in 2015.

He won three Champions Leagues with the capital giants, as well as two European Championships and a World Cup in his 167 caps for La Roja.