Barcelona given green light for emergency forward signing

Barcelona have been given the green light to sign an emergency forward this week following a long-term injury to Ousmane Dembele.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have been given a window of 15 days to sign a replacement after Dembele was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

The new player must be a forward and must either not be contracted to another club or under contract of a La Liga club – who would not in turn be entitled to add a replacement, while the player will only be allowed to play in La Liga.

The club submitted their application to La Liga to sign a new forward after Dembele was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a thigh injury.

Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati are the only attackers available in the first-team squad for Barcelona at the moment following the late January exits of Carles Perez and Abel Ruiz.

Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez, and Alaves frontman Lucas Perez are said to be two possibilites for the Catalan club, with the option of Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose now discarded, according to El Mundo Deportivo.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo on Thursday claimed that Levante striker Roger Marti – who has 10 La Liga goals to date this campaign – had emerged as the frontrunner, while a report from the same outlet on Monday claimed it was Leganes frontman Martin Braithwaite.