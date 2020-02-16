Santi Cazorla confirms Arsenal interest in Villarreal pair

Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla has confirmed he has been contacted by the Gunners over moves for Villarreal pair Pau Torres and Samuel Chukwueze.

The Spanish international told a wide ranging interview with Marca that contacts connected with his former had been in touch regarding the promising duo.

However, despite sustained interested from the Premier League side, Cazorla has advised against a move, as he wants them to remain with the La Liga side.

“I have been asked by friends at Arsenal about both Chukwueze and Pau.”

“They ask me if they could make the move to the Premier League, and I say yes.”

“But at the moment, I would want them to stay at Villarreal.”

“It is always good that there is interest in young Villarreal players, but they both still have important steps to make in their careers.”

“Pau (Torres) has also been linked with Barcelona and Manchester City, but he knows he must keep growing as a player here.”

Spanish international Torres signed a new contract at the club at the start of the season, with Villarreal tying him to the club until 2024, however he is reported to have a €45M release clause included in the deal.

Chukwueze, who has also been linked with Liverpool, is also on a long term deal with Villarreal, until 2023.

However a bid in excess of €50M could change Villarreal’s stance on the Nigerian international in the coming months.