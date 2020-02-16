Real Sociedad confirm Alexander Isak release clause update

Real Sociedad have confirmed the details of striker Alexander Isak’s release clause, according to reports in Mundo Deportivo.

The Swedish international joined the Basque club at the start for the season, in a €8.6M deal from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

He has impressed in his debut season in La Liga, with seven La Liga goals in 23 appearances.

However his best form has come in the Copa del Rey, with seven goals in five games, including a brace in their 4-3 quarter final win over Real Madrid.

His former side have hinted that they did include a buy back option in the original deal, and Sociedad have now confirmed that.

His current release clause stands at €70M for all clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, with a summer of transfer interest a potential scenario for the 20-year old.

However, Lucien Favre’s side will have a return option of €30M, which will come into play from June 2021, and up until the end of his contract at the Anoeta Stadium, in 2024.