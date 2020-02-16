Real Madrid suffer La Liga title blow against Celta Vigo

Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Celta Vigo, as their La Liga title hopes were dealt a blow at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane’s side fought back from a goal down in the second half, but a late goal from Santi Mina ended their fiour game winning run in La Liga.

The result means that Real Madrid’s lead at the top of the table has now been cut to a single point, ahead of rivals Barcelona.

The visitors were impressive in the opening stages, with Fedor Smolov latching onto Iago Aspas’ pass to fire them in front after just seven minutes.

Zidane’s side looked to rally from there, with Casemiro and Gareth Bale both wasting chances to equalise before the break.

The home side came out fighting after the break, with Karim Benzema squaring for Toni Kroos to slot home an equaliser on 52 minutes.

Real Madrid looked to build on from there, with skipper Sergio Ramos converting from the penalty spot, after Celta keeper Ruben Blanco fouled the returning Eden Hazard on 65 minutes.

However, with the hosts unable to close the game out in the final stages, Celta snatched their chance to secure a valuable point.

Denis Suarez found fellow substitute Mina in space inside the box, and the former Valencia calmly slotted past Thibaut Courtois.