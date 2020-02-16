Real Madrid linked with Manchester City pair

Real Madrid are considering a double move for Manchester City stars Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, the La Liga giants are monitoring both players following City’s impending Champions League ban.

The Premier League side could lose a number of first team stars if their appeal is unsuccessful, and Los Blancos are likely to spend big again in the summer.

The report states that with City looking to balance the books in order to adhere to FFP rules, they could accept a reduced price for both players.

Currently both Sterling and De Bruyne are both valued in excess of €100M by City, but that situation is likely to change if the ban is upheld.

However, Zinedine Zidane’s side are unlikely to be the one club interested in City’s stars, despite their previous interest in Sterling.

De Bruyne is also likely to attract interest from across Europe, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich also linked with a move for the Belgian international.