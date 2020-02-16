Real Madrid legend Guti denies partying rumours at Almeria

Almeria boss Guti has firmly rejected widespread media reports that he was spotted in a local nightclub with his players.

Reports on social media had claimed that the former Real Madrid midfielder was photographed drinking and partying with his team last week.

However, the 43-year old has rejected these claims, stating that he will resign if they are proven.

“These have been difficult days for myself and my family,” he told an interview with the club’s official radio station.

“But, if anyone can find a photo of me, in a nightclub, with the players, I will resign.”

“I will also return all of the money I have been paid by the club so far this season.”

“I have never been out with the players, and my conscience is clear.”

Guti was appointed as Almeria manager in November 2019, following spells as a youth team coach at Real Madrid, and assistant manager at Besiktas.

However, he has endured a difficult recent run in his first ever senior management role, after replacing Pedro Emmauel.

After a strong start to life with the Andalucian club, they are currently on a four game winless run in the Segunda Division, despite remaining in the play-off spots.