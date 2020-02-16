Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid linked with shock Sergio Aguero bid

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are reportedly considering a surprise move for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero.

The Premier League side have been hit with a two year Champions League ban due to alleged FFP rule violations, and according to reports in Diario AS, the two Madrid sides are looking to benefit with a move for the Argentina international.

City are expected to appeal against the ruling to the Court of Arbitration in Sport in the coming days, but if the ban remains, they could lose a number of key players this summer.

Aguero is currently under contract until 2021 at the Etihad Stadium, but a lack of European football could force through a move away.

The 31-year old joined City in a €35M deal from Los Rojiblancos back in 2011, and he has previously hinted at a potential return, alongside a late career move back to his boyhood club Independiente.

Atletico Madrid are likely to push for a new striker ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, after failing to lure Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani to the club in January.