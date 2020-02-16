Oscar Garcia hails Celta Vigo character in Real Madrid draw

Celta Vigo manager Oscar Garcia has praised the battling qualities of his side as they secured a 2-2 draw at Real Madrid.

The Galicians led at half time at the Santiago Bernanbeu, through a first club goal for January loan signing Fedor Smolov.

Real Madrid fought back after the break, with goals from Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos, but a late goal from substitute Santi Mina secured a vital point.

“This point has taken a lot of effort from the players.”

“We have shown a lot of character in the second half, and refused to give up.”

“We have had two chances and scored both of them, and for that the players deserve a lot of credit.”

“We had a plan before the game and stuck to it, and the substitutes have made a big difference in the game.”

Garcia reserved special praise for Russian international Smolov, who is yet to complete 90 minutes for his new club, confirming that his second half substitution was based on fatigue, not injury.

The draw lifts Garcia’s side out of the relegation zone for the first time in over a month, as they now lead 18th place Real Mallorca on goal difference.

Celta Vigo now face a crucial run of games in the coming weeks, as they look to preserve their top flight status.

Garcia’s side host Leganes next weekend, before trips to Granada and Getafe in La Liga action.