Eden Hazard returns to Real Madrid squad for Celta Vigo clash

Eden Hazard has returned from injury to the Real Madrid squad for their crunch La Liga clash with Oscar Garcia’s Celta Vigo.

The Belgian international has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury back in November.

However, with a key run of games on the horizon for Los Blancos, Zinedine Zidane is keen to give him some game time.

Real Madrid head to Levante next weekend, ahead of a Champions League double header against Manchester City, and La Liga games with Real Betis and Barcelona.

The former Chelsea man replaces Rodrygo Goes in the panel to face the Galician side at the Santigao Bernabeu.

Diego Altube is ruled out through injury, while Mariano Diaz and Marco Asensio are still undergoing rehabilitation for long term injuries.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V CELTA VIGO

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Toni Fuidias

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy

MIDFIELDERS: Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Isco

FORWARDS; Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Vincius Junior