Eden Hazard pleased to make Real Madrid return

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has spoken of his delight at returning to the side after 10 weeks out of action due to injury.

The Belgian international has not featured for Zinedine Zidane’s side after suffering an ankle injury in their 2-2 Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain in November.

He was recalled by Zidane for their 2-2 La Liga draw against Celta Vigo, and despite the result, Hazard was pleased to be back playing football again.

“I am happy to be back playing, but I am not happy with the result.”

“We wanted to win the game, but we cannot be too disappointed as we are still top of the league.”

“There is still a long way to go until the end of the season, but we must be more clinical in the chances we create.”

Hazard was withdrawn after 73 minutes against Oscar Garcia’s side, after winning the penalty for Sergio Ramos to score Real Madrid’s second goal.

Zidane confirmed the change was based on a pre-match decision based on easing the former Chelsea man back into first team action ahead of a crucial run of games.

Hazard is likely to be given another chance to build on his match sharpness away at Levante next weekend, ahead of Los Blancos’ crunch Champions League last 16 games against Manchester City.