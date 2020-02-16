Barcelona set for Camp Nou improvements next week

Barcelona are set to kick off a brand new local building programme, aimed at developing the area surrounding the Camp Nou.

According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, the project, which begins on Monday, will look to improve the roads around the stadium as part of the Espai Barca urbanisation project.

This will include developing pedestrian only areas, and assisting with dispersing supporters on match days, to benefit the flow of local residents.

The project was approved by the local council at the end of 2019, following consultations between the club and local resident organisations that wanted to see change.

Barcelona have also agreed to remove fencing from around the stadium, and the sloping pathways that have cause issues for local pedestrians.

The work is scheduled to be completed by September, with travel routes to and from the stadium potentially disrupted by the works, although no official update has been given on that at this stage.