Barcelona confirm Jordi Alba injury blow

Barcelona have confirmed defender Jordi Alba is likely to miss between two and three weeks due to a persistent thigh injury

The Spanish international was withdrawn after just 22 minutes during the La Blaugrana’s 2-1 La Liga win over over Getafe.

The injury is Alba’s third of the season, with manager Quique Setien looking to balance his squad following season ending injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.

Reports in Diario AS have stated the left back is likely to miss at least a fortnight of action for the Catalan giants.

He is almost certain to miss next weekend league tie with Eibar, and the first leg of Barca’s Champions League last 16 clash with Serie A side Napoli.

However, his participation in their crunch El Clasico tie with Real Madrid remains in the balance, and will depend on his recovery in the coming weeks.

Alba is set to be replaced by Junior Firpo in Barcelona’s starting line up, with the former Real Betis star stating in his post match interview that he was confident he could fill in for the 30-year old.