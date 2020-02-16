Atletico Madrid join the race for Mohammed Salisu

Atletico Madrid are already planning their summer transfer moves, and Diego Simeone is reportedly keen on Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu.

Los Rojiblancos have reported joined city rivals Real Madrid, and Premier League duo Everton and Southampton in the race for the centre back ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, according to reports in Marca.

The 20-year old came through the youth ranks Castilla and Leon club, and has established himself as a key player in Sergio Gonzalez’s side this season.

He has been ever present at centre back, and despite less than 12 months experience in the top flight, he is attracted sustained transfer interest.

The Ghanaian has a release clause of €12M in his contract, and with his current deal at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla not expiring until 2022, the club are expected to hold out for the full fee if necessary.

The report also states that competition for Salisu may intensify even further in the summer, with Getafe and Valencia also looking to reinforce their defensive options ahead of the new season.