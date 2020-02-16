Atletico Madrid face injury concerns ahead of Liverpool clash

Atletico Madrid are facing a host of potential injury problems ahead of their Champions League clash with Liverpool next week.

Jurgen Klopp’s side return to the Wanda Metropolitano for the first time since winning the competition back in May 2019.

The German boss has confirmed that injury doubts Sadio Mane and James Milner will both play in the Spanish capital, however Diego Simeone is facing a number of issues.

Forward Diego Costa faces a race to be fit in time to face the Premier League side, despite earmarking this game as his potential first team return.

Jose Gimenez returned to the bench for their weekend 2-2 draw with Valencia, and he should come back into the starting line up.

Koke and Alvaro Morata have also returned from injury, but Joao Felix and Kieran Trippier have both been ruled out.

However the other major issue for Simeone is at left back, with reports in Marca claiming that he is considering dropping Renan Lodi after a poor performance against Los Che.

Midfielder Saul Niguez could slot in at full back, or right back Santiago Arias could swap sides, with Sime Vrsaljko playing on the right.